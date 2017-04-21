Stolen cycads seized

Generic image.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Eight stolen cycads from Glentana, most of them members of a critically endangered plant species, were seized by police at a Sedgefield nursery on Thursday afternoon.Shortly thereafter, Oudtshoorn Stock Theft and Endangered Species detectives arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of the cycads.Police say the cycads, worth R40 000, were stolen from a garden in Glentana.Police arrested the suspects after security cameras caught them red handedly.The cycads were handed back to its rightful owner.The two suspects will appear in the Great Brak River Magistrates court on Monday