New high school under construction

Preparations are made to start construction of the new Themabalethu Secondary School. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - Work has started on a new R73-million secondary school in Thembalethu, opposite Thembalethu Primary School.

The project started in April and if things go according to plan, the school could be complete by the end of 2018.

According to Byron La Hoe, Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works media officer, the Thembalethu Secondary School is being built in response to steady population growth and an increase in the demand for education facilities in the George area. "The Western Cape Education Department has a budget of R1, 23-billion for 2017/18 to build and refurbish school infrastructure across the Western Cape," said La Hoe.

The school will accommodate 1 480 learners and it will have 40 classrooms. The school will be built as a framed concrete structure with a mixture of face-brick and painted infill walls. Besides the standard classrooms, the building will contain eight specialist classrooms, administration, a hall and caretaker facilities. The specialist classrooms will include a multimedia centre, computer classroom, consumer studies classroom, four science laboratories and a multi-purpose classroom. There will also be a sports field.

La Hoe said that community engagements and various role players, including the local community members, have played a key role in the planning process.

"We also use labour-intensive methods which enable a limited number of short-term work opportunities for local people linked to skills training and procuring services from targeted enterprises. To put this in practice, we inform the community through regular engagements," said La Hoe.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO

