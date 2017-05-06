Translate to: 

Local choirs come out tops

Teachers at Thembalethu Primary School used their own money to ensure that all learners looked the part. From left are Aviwe Mfecane, Asenathi Mlungwana, Xolela Jantjies, Siphelele Ndzende, Loyiso Sibhozo and Xolani Jacobs.
GEORGE NEWS - Two choirs of Thembalethu Primary are the best in the Southern Cape, winning both the Infant and Intermediate divisions at the Eden and Central Karoo Schools' Choral Eisteddfod in Mossel Bay on 5 and 6 May.
 
Twelve schools were represented and the Western Cape Schools Choral Eisteddfod will take place in Cape Town in June.
 
Headmaster Cosmore Bango is very proud of the achievement. "Despite the many challenges facing the school, choir masters Siphenathi Mondreki, Nozipho Jantjies and Thamsanqa Peme have managed to establish superb choirs and have given the learners a sense of pride. They practised two hours a day and the learners gave up their Easter weekend to practise for the competition," he said.
 
The school opened its doors in 2000 and is bursting at the seams with 1 650 learners. "Many of the learners have their roots in the Eastern Cape and come from the rapidly expanding Usip informal housing project," says Bango.
 
Teacher Nomsa Charlie thanked her colleagues for their help in making the learners look neat and presentable. "My fellow teachers used their own money to buy shirts and dresses for those who didn't have any," she said.
 
 
Thembalethu Primary learners getting ready to perform at the Eden and Central Karoo Choral Eisteddfod.
 
