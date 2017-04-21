Translate to: 

Over 100 weapons confiscated from tsotsis

The weapons that were retrieved by Community Police Forum members. Photos: Zolani Sinxo
GEORGE NEWS - Ward 12 Community Police Forum (CPF) members handed in about one hundred dangerous weapons confiscated from tsotsis during their regular weekly patrols.
 
The weapons were handed to Col Reuben France, Thembalethu station commander, at a meeting on Wednesday 10 May in Zone 8, Thembalethu. According to Mandla December, CPF chairperson of Ward 12, the weapons were confiscated from young men who rob and attack people at night.
 
"We are a group of people who are tired of crime; we are patrolling the streets not because we have nothing to do, but because we want to do something about the overwhelming scale of crime in the community," said December. He said since they started with the operations they have seen a decrease in crime in the area and that they also hope the community would stop buying stolen goods. "Sometimes we face lots of challenges in the streets during our patrols. These young men threaten us and chase us away. However, we remain unshaken and the police have been very helpful. They sometimes patrol with us," said December.
 
During the meeting, France welcomed the dedication and support of the community in the fight against crime, saying that he will ensure that these weapons don't go back into the hands of the criminals. "These weapons will be taken to the station and we will destroy them. I hope that the entire community of Thembalethu will also help the police in the fight against crime. We plead with residents to join the CPFs and be police volunteers to ensure that criminals don't disturb the peace of our communities," said France.
 
Although many welcomed the CPF's work, some residents complain that they are being attacked by the CPF, who sometimes mistake innocent members of the public for criminals. Alex Manquphu said he was attacked by the CPF on Saturday 6 May in Zone 9 - because he didn't respond when they called him. "I was busy on the phone and was just coming out of a shop. When I heard them calling me I stopped and waited for them, but they just attacked me for no reason. We welcome the CPF but at the same time we don't feel safe around them," said Manquphu.
 
Xolani Henge, Thembalethu CPF chairperson, said they are not aware of this incident, but they will investigate.
 
"Sometimes people make all these accusations and they don't report such incidents. We therefore encourage residents to report any members of the CPF who act in this manner and open a case so we may do follow-ups," he said.
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO
 
10:41 (GMT+2), Fri, 12 May 2017
