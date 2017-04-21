150 new houses by March next year

The 150 new houses are being constructed at a cost of R113 065 each. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - Hundred and fifty (150) families in Thembalethu will get new homes in March next year. The 150 houses are being built at a cost of R17-million and 34 houses are currently under construction.

This is just the first phase of a huge housing project in Thembalethu as a contract for 700 houses has been approved. The houses are being constructed at a cost of R113 065 per unit. The houses are being built by eight local sub-contractors under the main contractor and only locals are employed.

According to a George Municipality housing document published on 17 February this year, there has been a significant influx of people to the Southern Cape since 1990. This has caused a great increase in demand for housing and the waiting list currently stands at 17 835 with approximately 3 460 families living in informal areas and 6 661 in backyard dwellings.

The George Municipality adopted the selection criteria of the Provincial Human Settlements Department which is based on assisting the most deserving beneficiaries first. The elderly and disabled will be prioritised when allocating the houses.

The Thembalethu Upgrading of Informal Settlements Project (UISP) represents one of the major housing projects being undertaken currently to expedite housing delivery in the area. The first phase has been completed and the municipality recently received both the Provincial and National Govan Mbeki awards for the best UISP project in the country. In conjunction with the Provincial Department of Human Settlements, projects on the housing pipeline have been brought to project readiness, but finding funding to implement the projects remains a huge challenge.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'