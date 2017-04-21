Elrize van Wyk is bride of 2016

Elrize van Wyk and her husband, Arno, tied the knot at Oppie Plaas on 5 March 2016. Photo: Elmine Botha

GEORGE NEWS - Beautiful Elrize van Wyk is the 2016 winner of the popular Harvey World Travel (HWT) bridal competition.

Elrize and her husband, Arno, had the most special wedding day at Oppieplaas wedding venue in March last year and she was chosen as the July finalist.

The couple won a three-night holiday, including breakfast, at any Tsogo Sun Hotel/Resort or Garden Court in South Africa; two return economy class air tickets on kulula.com; a R200 dinner voucher at Salinas restaurant in Wilderness as well as a R200 meal voucher at Pomodoro restaurant in Wilderness.

Harvey World Travel, together with Kulula.com, Tsogo Sun, George Herald, The Beauty Salon, Bridal Inn, Salinas Restaurant, Pomodoro Restaurant and Travel Bugs, have been hosting this very popular competition for the past 25 years.

The 2017 competition is already well on its way and all brides living in the Southern Cape may take part. Enclose a full-length as well as a close-up photograph with your entry form - obtainable from Harvey World Travel in George and Oudtshoorn as well as at the George Herald office in York Street, George. Entry is free.

Antoinette Roodt-Kirsten (left) and Marita Steyn (right) from Harvey World Travel (HWT) in George with Elrize van Wyk, proud winner of the HWT Bridal Competition 2016.

Antoinette Roodt-Kirsten (left) and Marita Steyn (right) from Harvey World Travel (HWT) in George with Elrize van Wyk, proud winner of the HWT Bridal Competition 2016.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'