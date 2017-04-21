Translate to: 

Elrize van Wyk is bride of 2016

Elrize van Wyk is bride of 2016
Elrize van Wyk and her husband, Arno, tied the knot at Oppie Plaas on 5 March 2016. Photo: Elmine Botha
GEORGE NEWS - Beautiful Elrize van Wyk is the 2016 winner of the popular Harvey World Travel (HWT) bridal competition.
 
Elrize and her husband, Arno, had the most special wedding day at Oppieplaas wedding venue in March last year and she was chosen as the July finalist.
 
The couple won a three-night holiday, including breakfast, at any Tsogo Sun Hotel/Resort or Garden Court in South Africa; two return economy class air tickets on kulula.com; a R200 dinner voucher at Salinas restaurant in Wilderness as well as a R200 meal voucher at Pomodoro restaurant in Wilderness.
 
Harvey World Travel, together with Kulula.com, Tsogo Sun, George Herald, The Beauty Salon, Bridal Inn, Salinas Restaurant, Pomodoro Restaurant and Travel Bugs, have been hosting this very popular competition for the past 25 years.
 
The 2017 competition is already well on its way and all brides living in the Southern Cape may take part. Enclose a full-length as well as a close-up photograph with your entry form - obtainable from Harvey World Travel in George and Oudtshoorn as well as at the George Herald office in York Street, George. Entry is free.
 
 
Antoinette Roodt-Kirsten (left) and Marita Steyn (right) from Harvey World Travel (HWT) in George with Elrize van Wyk, proud winner of the HWT Bridal Competition 2016.
 
 
Antoinette Roodt-Kirsten (left) and Marita Steyn (right) from Harvey World Travel (HWT) in George with Elrize van Wyk, proud winner of the HWT Bridal Competition 2016.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
13:48 (GMT+2), Thu, 11 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 0%
No
George Herald 100%
Maybe
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
suchedich_209
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 48 and 60.
camerca
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up