Lost your smartphone? Fear not!

NATIONAL NEWS - Lost your cellphone? Many South Africans know that feeling of being at an utter loss all too well. Your phone was in your pocket a minute ago and now it is gone. But not all is lost.

There are plenty of ways to get hold of your missing phone.

If it's a smartphone (or even a tablet) running iOS, Android, or even a Windows Phone, chances are that it already has the software needed to track it down. Alternatively, there is an app that can be installed to track the phone down.

Smartphones are 'smart' indeed

If your lost phone happens to be a smartphone, all three of the major smartphone platform providers (Apple, Google, and Microsoft) now include phone retrieval technology in their smartphones, even if you forget to install a "find my phone" app.

Usually, these apps work through the account associated with your device. For Android devices, it is your Google account; for iPhones, your iCloud account; and for Windows Phones, your Microsoft account.

With all three, you can remotely lock and wipe your phone, make it ring, and set up special messages to alert whoever finds it.

Bear in mind, that these features are only effective when your phone is on. If your smartphone's battery dies, it disables these tracker apps. Also take care when communicating with anyone who has found your smartphone, not to divulge any personal information, like your home address before establishing who you are dealing with.

How do these operating systems work?

The easiest to use is Android Device Manager, which is built directly into your Android smartphone through Google Play Services. It can also be used in a browser, or downloaded from the Google Play Store.

If your smartphone is lost, it can be wiped remotely it to prevent private information getting into the wrong hands. However, your device will need an internet connection, and enough battery life to communicate.

There are also third-party apps like Cerberus anti-theft that can be installed to help find your phone. This app can be installed remotely to get even more information regarding the whereabouts of your phone.

If you own a Samsung device, like the Galaxy S6, there is a reactivation lock feature, which allows you to render a stolen or lost device unusable, unless someone enters your Samsung account details. The reactivation lock even rules out factory resets.

Another option for certain Samsung smartphones is the Find My Mobile service. It can be used to locate a missing phone, lock it down, or wipe it completely. You'll need a Samsung account, and the Remote Controls options enabled on your phone. To check and see if Find My Mobile is available for your smartphone, go to Settings > Security. If you see Find My Mobile in the menu, you can use the service; enable the Remote Controls options via Settings > Security > Find My Mobile > Remote controls.

The best and only way to get your iPhone back is through Apple's native feature, Find My iPhone. The app comes pre-installed on every iOS device, and can display a missing device on a map to help you locate and manage it. A computer or another iOS device is needed to deploy the Find My iPhone app. Again, these features are only available when your phone is powered on and connected to the internet.

To use the feature, simply log into iCloud and open the Find my iPhone feature. The Apple service will locate your phone on a map and give you the option to play a sound on your device, send a message to your phone with "lost mode," or erase its contents. All of this can be done without any additional configurations.

This app is an incredibly effective tool for tracking down just about any iOS device.

Apple also uses another form of security, known as Activation Lock, to keep your iPhone safe from theft. Like the reactivation lock for Samsung smartphones, Activation Lock requires you to enter your Apple ID and password before you can disable Find My iPhone, wipe your device, or reactivate it.

Windows Phone owners too can recover it with the help of Microsoft's built-in service. The company has a built-in lost phone feature, allowing you to easily find the location of your phone or activate its ringer remotely. It doesn't require additional configuration after you add your Microsoft account, although it will only work if your device has power and is connected to the internet.

All you need to do is go to Microsoft's devices page. There, you should see all your phones and tablets, which can be located. Devices can also be added or remotely locked or wiped.

