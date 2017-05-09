Mothers, poetry and music

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Since the earliest days poems have been written for and about mothers. William Shakespeare wrote in his Sonnet 3 the following:

Thou art thy mother's glass, and she in thee."

The words were intended to urge a young man to start his own family and he must look at his own mother to see how important his youth and beauty is to her.

The timeless Beatles song, Let it be, was written by Paul McCartney and inspired by his mother. The words came to him in a dream when Paul's mom said that when it came to all his troubles, he should just: "Let it be!"

The love of a Mother is inspiring and therefore songs and poems are as much a part of Mother's Day celebrations as roses and chocolates are, to spoil this very special person in one's life.

Mothers have been written about, sung about and talked about. Mothers are special people, created with love, to love.

How will YOU spoil your mother on Sunday?

Maybe it is time to call her and tell her that you love her if you have not done that in a while or if you live close by, to visit her. Time is short and regrets last a lifetime. Tell her today she is special to you.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

"Thou dost beguile the world, unbless some mother,For where is she so fair whose unear'd wombDisdains the tillage of thy husbandry?Or who is he so fond will be the tombOf his self-love, to stop posterity?