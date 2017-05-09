Translate to: 

Mothers, poetry and music

Mothers, poetry and music
Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - Since the earliest days poems have been written for and about mothers. William Shakespeare wrote in his Sonnet 3 the following:
 
"Thou dost beguile the world, unbless some mother,
For where is she so fair whose unear'd womb
Disdains the tillage of thy husbandry?
Or who is he so fond will be the tomb
Of his self-love, to stop posterity?
Thou art thy mother's glass, and she in thee."
 
The words were intended to urge a young man to start his own family and he must look at his own mother to see how important his youth and beauty is to her.
 
The timeless Beatles song, Let it be, was written by Paul McCartney and inspired by his mother. The words came to him in a dream when Paul's mom said that when it came to all his troubles, he should just: "Let it be!"
 
The love of a Mother is inspiring and therefore songs and poems are as much a part of Mother's Day celebrations as roses and chocolates are, to spoil this very special person in one's life.
 
Mothers have been written about, sung about and talked about. Mothers are special people, created with love, to love.
 
How will YOU spoil your mother on Sunday?
Maybe it is time to call her and tell her that you love her if you have not done that in a while or if you live close by, to visit her. Time is short and regrets last a lifetime. Tell her today she is special to you.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
07:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 12 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 0%
No
George Herald 97%
Maybe
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Martin10
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 45.
Neo123
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up