Cycle with Jan Braai

Jan Braai and Erik Kleinhans having a celebratory drink in Oudtshoorn at the end of Stage 1.

GEORGE NEWS - South African mountain bike star Erik Kleinhans was the first recipient of the Tour de Braai yellow jersey as he raced ahead of the other 17 riders to the top of the Montagu Pass on Monday 8 May to earn his colours in the inaugural Tour de Braai, a five-day gravel ride from George to Swellendam.

The ride is the brainchild of Jan Braai, the man behind the National Braai Day initiative. In the Tour de Braai, participants enjoy gravel riding through the Klein Karoo and braais at the scenic locations on the route.

Stage 1 of Tour de Braai 2017 started on Monday with a lap around the traffic circle at the top of York Street - in true Tour de France style where riders going around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. From there they went up Montagu Pass, enjoyed a braai in Herold, traversed Perdekloof and marvelled at the changing landscape before reaching their overnight stop in Oudtshoorn.

After an evening of good meat and wine they proceeded to Calitzdorp from where they hit the 45km stretch to the Rooiberg Lodge, nestled in the middle of nowhere. To get to the day three overnight stop, the 20 Tour de Braai participants had to first conquer the mighty Rooiberg Pass, a 6.6km climb that goes high into the Klein Karoo sky.

Once at the top, there was a reward for all, with port and wine tasting courtesy of De Krans. The Rooiberg Pass braai was a highlight, with lamb sosaties and homemade atchar served for lunch.

"We have enjoyed excellent Garden Route and Klein Karoo hospitality in our first three days of riding," says Jan Braai, the man behind the National Braai Day initiative and now the Tour de Braai.

"At the start, the riders were very keen to come to breakfast in their cycling kit, but that is not the ethos of the Tour de Braai. We are here to see beautiful scenery and to enjoy ourselves. So far, both those objectives have been achieved."

Today (Thursday 11 May) they gently roll through Van Wyksdorp to Riversdal where they will spend the night.

Friday 12 May sees the last stage of the tour and Jan Braai and his mates will start off in the foothills of the Langeberg mountains. Thereafter it’s the beautiful Duiwenhoks river crossing and a braai on the banks of the Buffeljags River in Suurbraak. The tour ends in in Swellendam with a prize giving and a farewell braai on Friday night.

Sounds good? The next Tour de Braai is in November and if you have R22 000 to spare, you may just crack an invite!

South African mountain bike star Erik Kleinhans at the top of Montagu Pass sporting his yellow jersey. Photos: Craig Kolesky .

The road is looooong.... The cyclists making their way to Van Wyksdorp.

