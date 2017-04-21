Search on for SA's best boerewors recipe

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Entries for the 25th annual Championship Boerewors competition (CBW) are officially open.

All boerie pioneers, connoisseurs and enthusiasts with an exceptional traditional recipe, plus the skills to make boerewors from scratch, are encouraged to enter before Friday 2 June. Entrants will battle it out in six championship rounds held nationwide on Saturday 1 and 8 July.

A total of 18 contestants, three winners from each championship round, will then proceed to the Top 18 round in Cape Town on Saturday 22 July, where the top three recipes will be chosen by a panel of expert judges from South Africa Chefs Association (SACA).

The competition really heats up when the top three recipes will be available in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets for consumers to buy, braai and vote for their favourite between Friday 18 August and Friday 8 September. By voting the public ultimately decides who the new boerewors champion is and stand a chance of winning their share of awesome prizes.

After the votes have been audited, the 2017 Championship Boerewors winner will be revealed on Wednesday 13 September and the recipe will be available in stores from Friday 15 September, in time for Heritage Day celebrations.

The 2017 Championship Boerewors grand prize includes a brand new Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab Raised Body Raider, as well as the honour of having one’s recipe crowned and sold as #SAsNo1.

There are also wonderful prizes up for grabs for participants from Coca-Cola, Wellington’s and Simba. Entry details and more information about the competition can be found here

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'