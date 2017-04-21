Biodiversity seminar in May

A frog.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - After devastating wild fires in the past summer, the Eden District Municipality Disaster Management unit, NMMU's Sustainable Research Unit (SRU) and the Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), will co-host the annual regional seminar on risks associated with invasive alien plants towards the end of May.

Besides losses of thousands of hectares of grazing, damage to property and vast amounts of money spent on fighting fires, towns such as Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Sedgefield are feeling the effect of restricted availability of fresh water resulting from overgrown catchments and river beds.

Coinciding with the United Nations World Biodiversity Day celebrations, the aim of the conference is to develop a collective approach to ever increasing threats posed by invasive alien plants (IAPs).

Not only is the regional footprint of invasive alien plants on the increase, but budgets to address the problem are diminishing.

In South Africa and many other parts of the world, invasive alien plants are considered to be a significant threat to biodiversity conservation and the sustained delivery of ecosystem services, most significantly, the ability of catchments to release water.

Accordingly, considerable resources are spent in attempts to address this problem. Initiated in 1995, South Africa has one of the largest government-funded programmes in the world aimed at managing IAPs, namely the Working for Water Programme.

This programme was initiated in 1995 with the dual objectives of clearing IAPs to increase water delivery and improve ecological integrity, and job creation to alleviate poverty (Van Wilgen, Le Maitre & Cowling 1998).

However, in the past two decades, state-funded initiatives, such as Working for Water, to address invasive alien plant eradication have all but disappeared from the Southern Cape, and when in place, have had mixed results.

Currently, SANParks, the Breede Gouritz Catchment Management Association, Sanral, Eskom, Cape Nature, Sab Miller, MTO, PG Bison, Eden DM and the Southern Cape Fire Protection Asso-ciation (FPA), are the only entities with budget allocations to contain invasive alien plants.

The conference is coordinated by SCLI, and will be hosted on Thursday 25 May and Friday 26 May at the Far Hills Hotel. Interested parties can contact Janet van Ginkel at janet@papertreeprojects.co.za or info@scli.co.za

SCLI is a public platform for landowners and land managers with an interest in the control and eradication of invasive alien plants.

