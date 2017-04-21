Translate to: 

Estate gardening - local is lekker

Strelitzia, also known as crane flower, is easy to grow and flowers often.
GEORGE NEWS - The big influx of newcomers to George is leading to a boom at housing estates, with the result that many new gardens are taking shape. New home owners needn't wait for spring to add colour to their grounds; a head start can be made right now.
 
Many estates in George have strict rules applying to residents' gardens. Choosing indigenous varieties is often the only option. Certain exotic (foreign, but not declared invasive) and alien species are not allowed. Even grass types are restricted and kikuyu grass is banned.
 
Gathering knowledge on appropriate gardening is an education in itself.
 
 
Be sure to research root type and the size of the tree before committing to a plant. The same goes for shrubs. Click here for a wealth of information on fynbos. Besides the many nurseries in George, the Garden Route Botanical Garden is an excellent place to buy fynbos and other indigenous plants. Here follows a brief summary of the plant requirements at some well-known estates in George:
 
Kraaibosch Estate
Kraaibosch and Blue Mountain Estates were pine plantations for many years. Now plant requirements in the area are vastly different. According to the Kraaibosch website, "Due to the environmentally sensitive nature of the water courses and ecological processes associated with these seepage areas, environmental conditions restrict plant use to 80% indigenous plant material with preference given to locally indigenous species."
 
Plants that are not allowed are "...exotic conifer trees and shrubs, and any plant listed as alien invasive plant species according to the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act." Read more here.
 
Blue Mountain Estate
This estate specifies a minimum of 70% indigenous plant material is to be used with preference given to locally indigenous species. Plants not allowed include "...palm trees, exotic conifer trees and shrubs and any plant listed as alien invasive plant species according to the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act."
 
With wildlife such as springbok and zebra, the indigenous plants match the landscape well. For more information click here.
 
Kingswood Estate
In essence 100% locally indigenous plants is encouraged, while 20% exotic plants is allowed. All alien invasive plant species and certain exotics are banned.
 
"Examples of plants not suitable are: large palms; strelitzia nicolai (unless as part of a forest) and other overtly tropical plant types - except when confined to courtyards; bougainvilleas and rhododendrons (excluding the pastel shades) and rockeries and succulent gardens (except as small pockets in the larger garden)."
 
 
 
Helichrysum petiolare (Kooigoed) is said to have medicinal properties.  
 
Article by Thomas Duane Hodgson
 
Thu, 11 May 2017
