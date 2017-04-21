DivorceCare programme starts

Help for divorced people is available through the DivorceCare programme.

GEORGE NEWS - DivorceCare is a 13-week programme that combines video seminars and small group meetings to help the divorced or separated work through specific challenges such as anger, depression, loneliness, financial hardship and establishing new relationships.

A new series of meetings begins on Monday 15 May at Liberty Church in Hope Street at 18:00.

The programme is Bible based, but not limited to church members or church-goers. Men and women are welcome.

Small group sessions give people a chance to talk with and listen to others who are sharing the same experiences.

DivorceCare participants receive practical information but also experience understanding, encouragement and friendship through interaction.

Contact Rosa on 082 561 1036 for more information.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

Whether the person is separated or divorced unwillingly or was the partner who instigated it, DivorceCare can help.