George Criminal Office best in SA

The ladies from the George LCRC Crim Office with Acting National Commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane at the awards ceremony. From left: A Prince, R De Jager, Lt-Gen Phahlane, N Nortier, R Matolla, Y Stewart and M Boniswa.

GEORGE NEWS - The hard-working all-female team of the local Criminal Centre's Office received the award for best Criminalistic Bureau in South Africa at the first national Forensic Services Division Excellence awards recently held at Emperor's Palace in Johannesburg.

The awards put the spotlight on the police officers and staff who went the extra mile in the 2015/2016 financial year.

The glamorous event was attended by the police's top management and was made possible by sponsorships from Vodacom, Tracker and Polmed. Awardees were honoured for their professionalism, selflessness and exceptional contributions in the Forensic Services division.

One of the responsibilities of the team, which is a component of the George Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), is processing all fingerprints and criminal records. They service 14 police stations in the area.

Colonel Derick Stoffels, commander of the George LCRC, congratulated the team. "They are a dedicated team who always go the extra mile. The work they do is not easy. We are very proud of them," said Stoffels.

In his welcoming speech, the Acting Divisional Commissioner for Forensic Services, Maj-Gen Lesetja Mangale, said that the purpose of the event was to award men and women who worked diligently and went beyond the call of duty to show commitment, dedication and hard work when executing their duties. He also emphasised the importance of praising high quality work, congratulated all the winners and urged members to work even harder.

In his keynote address, Acting National Commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane said: "Forensic analysis remains a critical element in the realisation of the Saps's strategic objectives by contributing to the successful prosecution of crime through investigating, gathering and analysing evidence, thereby increasing detection rates of priority crime categories."

He added that it was critical for members of the Forensic Services Division to take advantage of every scientific and technological method available in the forensic investigation, in a bid to correctly analyse, retrieve and collect evidence from any crime scene.

