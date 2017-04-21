School collects blankets for less fortunate

A blanket for one and all. from left Lyndsey Adamson, Jade van Blerk, Sarah Galvin (Interact president), Andrea Probart ( Interact vice-president) and Rotarian Charles Rowe. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - York High School Interact club accepted a challenge by Oakhill School in Knysna’s Interact club to collect blankets for those less fortunate this winter.

Sarah Galvin president of the York High club said "York High, along with many other Interact clubs in the area, were challenged to a friendly interschool blanket collecting competition by Oakhill. Our club has chosen St. Mary's Primary School in Rosemoor as the beneficiary of the project.

We are appealing to Georgians to help us achieve our goal of 500 blankets. The drive concludes on Friday 2 June, the next day the participating schools will meet at Oakhill for an official counting of the blankets, and the winning club will receive prize money to go towards future Interact projects," said Galvin.

Interact, a Rotary International sponsored service organization for teenagers, aims to foster leadership and responsible citizenship. Furthermore it promotes international understanding and peace to provide young people with the opportunity to work together in a world fellowship dedicated to serve the community.

The York Interact club was started by Rotarian Charles Rowe in the early 90's and has been going strong ever since. Membership fluctuates around 30. The club is active embarking on many community projects said Rowe.

"This year they have put a smile on the faces of senior citizens of Rosemoor and JJ Watsons Old age homes by handing out Valentine's Day cupcakes, an Easter egg drive at Akkerkie crèche and participated in the Cansa Relay for Life walk by selling pancakes.

Last year they hosted a Christmas Party for 100 children, added to the fun of the Santa Flight service club project by running a face painting stall and participated in the Lions Club Buddy Day," said Rowe.

Please bring any blanket no matter how large or small, fleecy or woolly and place it in the Interact box in the foyer of York High School.

