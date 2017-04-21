Translate to: 

School collects blankets for less fortunate

School collects blankets for less fortunate
A blanket for one and all. from left Lyndsey Adamson, Jade van Blerk, Sarah Galvin (Interact president), Andrea Probart ( Interact vice-president) and Rotarian Charles Rowe. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - York High School Interact club accepted a challenge by Oakhill School in Knysna’s Interact club to collect blankets for those less fortunate this winter.
 
Sarah Galvin president of the York High club said "York High, along with many other Interact clubs in the area, were challenged to a friendly interschool blanket collecting competition by Oakhill. Our club has chosen St. Mary's Primary School in Rosemoor as the beneficiary of the project.
 
We are appealing to Georgians to help us achieve our goal of 500 blankets. The drive concludes on Friday 2 June, the next day the participating schools will meet at Oakhill for an official counting of the blankets, and the winning club will receive prize money to go towards future Interact projects," said Galvin.
 
Interact, a Rotary International sponsored service organization for teenagers, aims to foster leadership and responsible citizenship. Furthermore it promotes international understanding and peace to provide young people with the opportunity to work together in a world fellowship dedicated to serve the community.
 
The York Interact club was started by Rotarian Charles Rowe in the early 90's and has been going strong ever since. Membership fluctuates around 30. The club is active embarking on many community projects said Rowe.
 
"This year they have put a smile on the faces of senior citizens of Rosemoor and JJ Watsons Old age homes by handing out Valentine's Day cupcakes, an Easter egg drive at Akkerkie crèche and participated in the Cansa Relay for Life walk by selling pancakes.
 
Last year they hosted a Christmas Party for 100 children, added to the fun of the Santa Flight service club project by running a face painting stall and participated in the Lions Club Buddy Day," said Rowe.
 
Please bring any blanket no matter how large or small, fleecy or woolly and place it in the Interact box in the foyer of York High School.
 
 
A blanket for one and all. From left Lyndsey Adamson, Andrea Probart (Interact vice-president), Sarah Galvin ( Interact president), Jade van Blerk and Rotarian Charles Rowe. 
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 10 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Georgians are among South Africa's most hospitable people - this is according to the latest Airbnb hospitality index. Do you think this is accurate?
For sure!
George Herald 60%
Definitely not!
George Herald 24%
I don't know.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
Pez15
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
camerca
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up