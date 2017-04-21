Translate to: 

Garden Route & Klein Karoo promoted

Garden Route & Klein Karoo promoted
Travel professionals enjoyed the sunshine in the Garden Route at Buffelsdrift Private Game Reserve near Oudtshoorn. From left: Maria Ko (Canada), Sean Lues (Australia), Donay Valentine (Israel), Mircea Anitas (France), Paul Coetzee (South Africa) and Lyra Sambuaga (Indonesia).
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A group of international tour operators found a four-day educational tour to the Klein Karoo and Garden Route fascinating and will create packages to include the area in future tours to the South Africa.
 
All of them were first-time visitors to the region and said they were blown away by the natural beauty and friendliness of its people.
 
Their visit follows their attendance at the World Trade Market Africa, which showcases tourism. It was held in the Cape Town International Conference Centre from 19 to 21 April. A record number of 650 international, hosted buyers attended the event. A further 4 500 travel professionals, South African and international, also attended.
 
There were 650 tourism products on show. The Garden Route was well represented with exhibits by local tourism offices and private tourism products.
 
By day four the tour operators were discussing plans to create Garden Route and Klein Karoo itineraries for their clients. The educational tour was organised by Paul Coetzee of Explore The Garden Route, a tourism destination company based in Knysna. Many other local companies made big contributions to the success of the tour.
 
Belvidere Manor, Garden Route Game Lodge; Romanza Yacht Charters; Featherbed Co; Knysna Log-inn; Tsitsikamma Canopy Tours; 34 South; The Project Bar; Monkeyland/Birds of Eden; Bazala and WHE+ Restaurants; Highgate Ostrich Show Ranch and Buffelsdrift Private Game Reserve were thanked for their support.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo news'
16:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 09 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Georgians are among South Africa's most hospitable people - this is according to the latest Airbnb hospitality index. Do you think this is accurate?
For sure!
George Herald 57%
Definitely not!
George Herald 25%
I don't know.
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
Venturo
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 44.
Pieta2017
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 53.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up