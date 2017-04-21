Garden Route & Klein Karoo promoted

Travel professionals enjoyed the sunshine in the Garden Route at Buffelsdrift Private Game Reserve near Oudtshoorn. From left: Maria Ko (Canada), Sean Lues (Australia), Donay Valentine (Israel), Mircea Anitas (France), Paul Coetzee (South Africa) and Lyra Sambuaga (Indonesia).

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A group of international tour operators found a four-day educational tour to the Klein Karoo and Garden Route fascinating and will create packages to include the area in future tours to the South Africa.

All of them were first-time visitors to the region and said they were blown away by the natural beauty and friendliness of its people.

Their visit follows their attendance at the World Trade Market Africa, which showcases tourism. It was held in the Cape Town International Conference Centre from 19 to 21 April. A record number of 650 international, hosted buyers attended the event. A further 4 500 travel professionals, South African and international, also attended.

There were 650 tourism products on show. The Garden Route was well represented with exhibits by local tourism offices and private tourism products.

By day four the tour operators were discussing plans to create Garden Route and Klein Karoo itineraries for their clients. The educational tour was organised by Paul Coetzee of Explore The Garden Route, a tourism destination company based in Knysna. Many other local companies made big contributions to the success of the tour.

Belvidere Manor, Garden Route Game Lodge; Romanza Yacht Charters; Featherbed Co; Knysna Log-inn; Tsitsikamma Canopy Tours; 34 South; The Project Bar; Monkeyland/Birds of Eden; Bazala and WHE+ Restaurants; Highgate Ostrich Show Ranch and Buffelsdrift Private Game Reserve were thanked for their support.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo news'