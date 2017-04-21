Translate to: 

Pets and municipal by-laws

Pets and municipal by-laws
GEORGE NEWS - The Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) going door to door checking if animal owners are complying with the municipal by-laws relating to the keeping of animals, are municipal officials and not employees of the SPCA.
 
The laws cover the keeping, care and health of all cats, dogs and working equines.
 
The law relating to sterilisation of animals has some people concerned. Simply, pet owners are duty-bound to either sterilise their pets or pay an annual fee if they wish to keep them unsterilised.
 
This money is given to the SPCA in an attempt to sterilise all the animals whose owners cannot afford it. The money is specifically earmarked for this purpose.
 
The SPCA is currently sterilising, en masse, as many dogs as possible in Thembalethu. They received funding from the Department of Agriculture for this purpose. Up to 26 April, 679 dogs had been collected, checked, treated if necessary, sterilised and then returned home to their owners in Thembalethu.
 
The residents have been very accommodating and happy to have their dogs sterilised but when the mass sterilisation is complete there will still be many dogs that need to be spayed / neutered throughout the George Municipal area.
 
It would benefit all Georgians if the dog and cat populations were controlled. Malnutrition, over-population and disease concerning them would be kept in check. Cooperation with the LEOs and the by-laws will in turn lessen the chances of humans picking up any transmittable diseases from the animals.
 
The George Municipality is one of the few in South Africa that have specific animal by-laws.
 
 
14:01 (GMT+2), Tue, 09 May 2017
