Tourism offices temporarily closed

The Pacaltsdorp tourism office.

GEORGE NEWS - George Tourism Office would like to advise that the Pacaltsdorp and Thembalethu tourism offices will be closed until further notice.

"We are finding a solution to transform these offices into community tourism centres and will be holding stakeholder meetings in this regard in the near future."

Please direct all enquiries to the George Tourism office on 044 801 9295 or email jshaw@george.gov.za

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'