Update: Racing cars up in flames

The truck with the burning vehicles. Photo: Supplied.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb of this past weekend ended in high drama today when a racing car on a carrier truck caught alight on the N2.

The truck was transporting 6 racing cars that had participated in the event.

When the Knysna-Plett Herald arrived on the scene, a burnt-out blue Mustang was already removed from the scene. Several of the other cars were also destroyed in the fire. Exactly how many cars and who they belonged to has yet to be confirmed by the police.

The driver of the transportation vehicle, who did not want to be identified, did not want to talk to the Knysna-Plett Herald other than to say that he was on his way from the event when he noticed smoke coming from one of the vehicles. He stopped the truck between Buffalo Bay and Sedgefield and notified the Knysna emergency services.

Knysna police spokesperson, Sergeant Chris Spies, had no more information, other than confirming the incident.

VIDEO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'