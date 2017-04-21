Man accused of sexually offending minors

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A 39-year-old shop owner from Bangladesh was arrested on Friday 21 April offence after he allegedly attemped to sexually abuse two girls, respectively 9 and 10 years old.

Mohammad Manik was arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence unit of the police after he allegedly showed the two girls explicit adult content on his cell phone when they went to his shop on Friday 7 April.

According to Police Spokesperson Captain Dumile Gwavu, Manik also asked the girls to touch his private parts.

The girls refused and started to cry. "The victims were informed that they would be assaulted if they tell anyone. The children told their parents, who opened a case. The man was arrested and appeared at the George Magistrate's Court on Monday 24 April," said Gwavu.

The accused was released on bail of R1 000 on condition that he does not make contact with the witnesses. The case was postponed to Friday 9 June. The police have advised parents to be friends with their children as much as possible as this will help parents to easily see when the children are having problems.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

