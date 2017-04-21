1st Wilderness Colour Run a huge success

During the colour run.

WILDERNESS NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Excited people, old and young, fit and unfit came together to take part in the Summer Colour Run that was held in Wilderness for the first time yesterday 6 May.

The five kilometer race, which started and ended at the Wilderness Hotel, was a kaleidoscope of colour, music, dancing and happiness with about 500 athletes participating.

Athletes had to run through four colour stations where where they were bathed in blue, pink, green and yellow paint. In some cases a 'colour fight' broke out.

At the end of the event upbeat music was played along with colour bursts where everybody in the audience broke bags filled with paint and threw it into the air. This created a colourful dust cloud surrounding the people and the venue.

Organisers said this first Wilderness Colour Run was an amazing success and they are very happy with the results.

Watch a video below:

ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTOS: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN, GEORGE HERALD

