Electricity problems at Herold Clinic

HEROLD NEWS FLASH - After days without electricity, power to the Herold Clinic should be restored next week.

Ernest Vorster, an activist for farm workers’ rights and member of the independent United Workers Front (UWF) trade union, said farm workers phoned him on Thursday 4 May complaining that the Herold Clinic had no electricity.

“I went to investigate but could not get a satisfactory answer." He then approached the George Herald for help.

Nadia Ferreira, Western Cape Government Health spokesperson in Eden confirmed that there is no electricity at the clinic. “The clinic used to get electricity from the church, but the church is unable to continue with this arrangement.Eskom will install a new electricity box next week.”

Ferreira said services are still being rendered from a mobile clinic unit. Herold is a satellite clinic which is open one day a week. She apologised for any convenience.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

