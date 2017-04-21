York Street accident update

The scene of the accident this morning. Photo: Ilse Schoonraad.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Three of the four women injured in an accident at 07:25 this morning (Friday 5 May) at the crossing of Langenhoven and York Streets, have been discharged from hospital with minor soft tissue injuries. The fourth woman, Tobeka Dyam (39), has a leg injury and is being treated at the George Hospital.

The driver of the Mazda 323 escaped injury when a police van smashed into the right front side of his vehicle as the Mazda crossed York from the CBD en route to Blanco. The police van was heading down York Street on the way to a fire in Cradock Street and had its lights and siren on when the accident occurred.

The Mazda was completely written off.

Constable Rachel Hendricks of the George police visited Dyam at the George Hospital and said the injured woman, who is from Thembalethu, told her that the occupants of the Mazda did not hear the siren as they neared the green light.

“A third vehicle, a Land Rover, was damaged when the police van hit the traffic light - the top part of the light fell onto the vehicle’s bonnet. We are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.”

The police officer who drove the van and his colleague were taken to Mediclinic George for a check-up as a precautionary measure, but both had escaped injury. The officers were given the day off to recover from the shock of the accident.

ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'