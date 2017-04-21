Translate to: 

York Street accident update

York Street accident update
The scene of the accident this morning. Photo: Ilse Schoonraad.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Three of the four women injured in an accident at 07:25 this morning (Friday 5 May) at the crossing of Langenhoven and York Streets, have been discharged from hospital with minor soft tissue injuries. The fourth woman, Tobeka Dyam (39), has a leg injury and is being treated at the George Hospital.
 
The driver of the Mazda 323 escaped injury when a police van smashed into the right front side of his vehicle as the Mazda crossed York from the CBD en route to Blanco. The police van was heading down York Street on the way to a fire in Cradock Street and had its lights and siren on when the accident occurred.
 
The Mazda was completely written off.
 
Constable Rachel Hendricks of the George police visited Dyam at the George Hospital and said the injured woman, who is from Thembalethu, told her that the occupants of the Mazda did not hear the siren as they neared the green light.
 
“A third vehicle, a Land Rover, was damaged when the police van hit the traffic light - the top part of the light fell onto the vehicle’s bonnet. We are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.”
 
The police officer who drove the van and his colleague were taken to Mediclinic George for a check-up as a precautionary measure, but both had escaped injury. The officers were given the day off to recover from the shock of the accident.
 
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 05 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Georgians are among South Africa's most hospitable people - this is according to the latest Airbnb hospitality index. Do you think this is accurate?
For sure!
George Herald 60%
Definitely not!
George Herald 26%
I don't know.
George Herald 15%
Men
Women
Search
Marius168
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 50.
Lovit
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 49 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up