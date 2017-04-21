Cow saved from manhole

The cow stuck in the manhole. Photos: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - A local cow has all the reason in the world to celebrate Freedom Day in future after the distressed animal was rescued from an open manhole behind Margot Swiss in the industrial area on Thursday 27 April.

Trainee SPCA Inspector Coleen Thysse received a call on the SPCA emergency line on Freedom Day alerting her to the cow’s plight. The caller said the cow had fallen into an open manhole and could not get out.

Thysse called in the help of the George Fire Department and the SPCA and the firefighters rushed to the scene. She said it was quite a struggle to ease the cow out of the hole without injuring the terrified, panicking animal.

“One firefighter held her head while the rest of the rescue team looped ropes around her legs and slowly pulled her out. Thankfully she had no physical injuries,“ said Thysse.

The SPCA thanked the firefighters for their speedy assistance as well as arranging that the manhole be closed securely.

The cow after the rescue.

ARTICLE: WENDY JONES, GARDEN ROUTE SPCA VOLUNTEER

