Medical waste dumped on pavement

An example of medical waste.
GEORGE NEWS - The George municipality’s law enforcement division is following up possible leads that will hopefully lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person who dumped medical waste on the pavement in King George Park last week.
 
A resident contacted law enforcement on Thursday 27 April after finding two black garbage bags of medical waste on a wooden garbage collection stand on the corner of Alfred and William streets.
 
Municipal Communication Manager Chantel Edwards-Klose said, “Law Enforcement officers responded and found the black bags containing expired tablets. The matter has been reported to the Municipal Environmental Health Department and the tablets were handed over to the Department of Health who will dispose of the material in the correct manner.
 
It could however not be determined who had dumped the medical waste as no evidence was found to connect to a specific person or persons.”
 
The resident who stays in the house outside which the medical waste was found, knew nothing of the goings-on. “I was at work when I saw a social media post and recognised the garbage stand as belonging to me.”
 
George Municipality requests persons and institutions to dispose of any medical waste in the correct manner with due consideration for the safety of others, animals and the environment.
 
Any information regarding the dumping of this medical waste can be given to the Law Enforcement office on 044 801 6350 during office hours or on 044 801 6300 after office hours or on the Anti Fraud & Corruption line 0860 044 044.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
14:43 (GMT+2), Thu, 04 May 2017
