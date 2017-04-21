Adopt a granny program launched

The George Municipality’s Community Services department launched the "Adopt a Granny" project on Friday 4 May. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

The youth will be encouraged to assist senior citizens in their neighbourhood with the odd chore and to generally keep an eye out should they require help and assistance.

Watch a video below:

Read more in next week's George Herald, and online.

VIDEO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The elderly need assistance with mundane tasks varying from washing dishes and buying fresh milk and bread to cutting one’s toenails.The George Municipality’s Community Services department launched the "Adopt a Granny" project on Friday 4 May hoping that this will be able to give the elderly help with dignity.To add to the hype and encourage the elderly to be fit, the Adopt a Granny project kicked off with a march from Unity Park at the top of York Street to the Civic Centre.