Solution for homeless explored

Homeless people have chosen the outside walls of this municipal building as a type of screen against the elements.
GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality, in conjunction with other role players, is in the process of investigating a possible solution for the situation of people living on the streets.
 
This is according to the manager of communications at George Municipality, Chantel Edwards-Klose. She responded to a query regarding homeless people who have started putting up structures on the municipal property opposite the George Station.
 
Last year the George Herald reported on the concern of surrounding shop owners about the consequences for business in the area when a few men gained access to a Transnet property adjacent to that of the municipality, and were practically living there.
 
Transnet had them removed and upped the security fencing around its building, but lately people have been noticed putting up structures and sleeping next to the municipal building.
 
Edwards-Klose said the makeshift structures that were being erected have been removed by the municipality daily since Sunday 23 April, for several consecutive days. "The area is being monitored daily, seven days a week."
 
She said the municipality is seeking a solution that will benefit both the homeless people and the rest of the community.
 
The Christian Rehabilitation Ministries to the Homeless of George (Cremhog) that has been providing meals to homeless people in the town centre for several years, has proposed that a halfway house be created for them.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 04 May 2017
