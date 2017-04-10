Blanco Neighbourhood Watch AGM

Blanco Neighbourhood Watch logo.

GEORGE NEWS - Blanco Neighbourhood Watch (BNW) holds their Annual General Meeting tomorrow, Thursday 4 May.

The meeting starts at 18:30 at the Blanco Community Hall (behind Blanco Clinic) in George Road. Safe parking is available. The neighbourhood watch urges the whole Blanco community to attend the meeting.

"Bring a neighbour, this is a great opportunity to get to know each other," says BNW Chairperson Deon van Rijst.

"You can choose your own level of involvement, whether you want to safeguard your home and family, or become the eyes and ears of the police."

For more information send a WhatsApp message to Deon on 082 405 8742.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'