Brighten up a drab winter's day with aloes

Brighten up a drab winter's day with aloes
Soon the krantz aloe will adorn the entire Southern Cape.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The krantz aloe or kransaalwyn is budding at the moment, ready to burst into flower during May and June.
 
This beautiful aloe grows to about 2-3m in height with spikes of tubular flowers carried high above the leaves. The colour of the flowers ranges from deep orange to red and yellow. The grey leaves are arranged in rosettes and leaf margins are armed with conspicuous pale teeth.
 
It is a remarkable aloe, one of the few aloes that grow from sea level right up to the tops of mountains. The flowers produce abundant nectar attracting a host of birds, but particularly sunbirds that flit from flower to flower. Some birds even eat the flowers. This aloe makes an excellent focal point on a rockery.
 
Fast growing and virtually problem free, it can also be used as a hedge or be situated on a bank to control soil erosion. Plant in full sun in well-drained compost-enriched soil.
 
Visit the nursery at the Garden Route Botanical Garden for a wide range of indigenous trees and plants. Situated at 49 Caledon Street in George, the nursery is open for trading this Saturday 6 May from 09:00 to 13:00.
 
The nursery is also open daily from Monday to Thursday from 08:30 to 16:30, closing early on Friday at 14:00. For further enquiries, contact Kristen at 044 874 1558 or info@botanicalgarden.org.za.
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Sun, 07 May 2017
