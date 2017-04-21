George hospital bazaar for all

The George hospital bazaar takes place on Sa-turday 6 May in the parking area opposite the main entrance to the hospital.Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The George provincial hospital will be hosting a fun and interactive bazaar on Saturday 6 May from 09:00 till 14:00 in the parking area opposite the facility, corner of Davidson and Barrie roads.

The bazaar is an opportunity for staff to promote a message of wellness, family and fun, said Michael Vonk, CEO of the George Hospital. "The hospital is part of the community and the bazaar is a way to enable the community, the public and staff to interact and engage in a social way," he explained.

The bazaar will include song and dance performances, games, face-painting, a jumping castle and various food stalls.

Vonk says, "The staff of the hospital are a dedicated and passionate team, many of who work long hours to provide the best possible care for their patients. We're proud of our achievements, but always aim to do more. Caring for our patients is what we do and it is important that as a team we also pause to take care of those doing the caring.

Burnout and other forms of psychological and physical stress are common among healthcare workers. Staff can be faced with many of the same personal, emotional and physical challenges as the patients we treat. Many of them also experience the added emotional burden of their professions."

He explained that the funds raised at the bazaar will be used to support staff wellness and the facility's Caring for the Carer programme. "The Caring for the Carer programme includes events such as International Nurses Day, which is celebrated around the world every year on 12 May.

There is no entrance fee for the bazaar and the public can purchase food and beverage coupon booklets on the day or in advance from the Fees Department at George Hospital," said Vonk.

