Mr SA 2017 simply loves Wilderness

Habib Noorbhai on Wilderness Beach, one of his favourite spots in South Africa.

GEORGE NEWS - A freelance writer from George, Thomas Duane Hodgson, recently interviewed Mr South Africa 2017, Habib Noorbhai during his short visit to the Southern Cape.

HN: My initiative that I conceptualized two months ago, which is, "Mr South Africa roadshow by Habib Noorbhai - driving 5 000 km for cancer."

HN: I am doing cricket research as well as raising awareness and funds for cancer. Many feel that once you have cancer, it is a morbid disease and you will die. However if it can be detected early enough, it can be cured. Also by prevention though a healthy lifestyle.

HN: To raise at least R25 000 for cancer, as well as valuable meaningful awareness.

HN: Accommodation is sponsored by my employer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The petrol, car and other expenses are from my savings.

HN: I have visited George and the Garden Route numerous times in the past. This visit is limited to Mossel Bay, George, Wilderness and Knysna. While in George I visited Irma Bruschi Cancer Care Home. I was also on the radio at Eden FM and Heartbeat FM. I intend coming again soon. Hopefully some time in May/June and then again in September.

HN: Aside from my current hometown, Cape Town, my favourite place in South Africa, without a doubt, is Wilderness. The beach and environment is so relaxing, beautiful and tranquil.

HN: My qualifications are BA Sport Psychology (2008 - 2010; UJ), BSpSc (Hons) Sports Science (Biokinetics) (2011; UKZN), MPhil Biokinetics (2012 - 2014; UCT), and PhD Exercise Science (2014 - 2017; UCT). I am a lecturer and researcher in Sports Science at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Furthermore, I am the founder and director of The Humanitarians NPO.

HN: The activities done in the NPO for the last 5 years, as well as recently, coincides with my Mr SA activities. That is because I focus quite a bit on charity initiatives and outreach work, such as Driving4Cancer.

HN: I have had friends who suffered from it. It is close to my heart because I know that thousands of people die from cancer every year. Therefore, there is a lot that needs to be done. Funding, awareness, education and support is integral. I have partnered with my clothing sponsor Robert Daniel and the Cancer Association of South Africa, whom the proceeds will be given to.

HN: I learnt sign language to enable myself to have the opportunity to communicate and do activities with the hearing impaired community. I also did a 40-day research road trip last year, covering 8000km around South Africa. Long distance driving is one of my favourite hobbies after cricket. In essence what makes me tick is my 5 C'S: Community work, Cricket, Coffee, Comedy, and intellectual Conversations.

HN: The purpose of Mr South Africa is 'Men of Honour' as well as being a role-model to South Africans, particularly men and younger men. Winning Mr SA resulted in getting the title and the sash. Not cash or prizes. The sponsors I have, were obtained personally through the creating and establishing of relationships.

HN: I entered Mr South Africa because our NPO was struggling in terms of funding and exposure. The Mr South Africa brand has been fantastic in the sense that it helped leverage that we needed. It gave me the platform to make a difference.

The particular focus areas chosen by myself, for my reign as Mr South Africa, will be on health; sport; youth development; education; and sustainability. I want to be remembered as the Mr SA who was an ordinary guy who attempted to do extraordinary things.

HN: I was also crowned as Mr Heart South Africa because of all the charity work done as a contestant and finalist. In order to inspire and motivate the youth and fellow South Africans, I started a 365-heart campaign. This I post on social media via Facebook every day. It is aimed at doing a random act of kindness for at least one person each day.

HN: We are on this earth for a very short time so we need to spend time, out of our comfort zone, evoking sustainable change in the lives of others. There is no better feeling than changing someone's life, even if it is only for one day or one random act of kindness. Your life is a message to the world, make sure it's inspiring and leave a legacy behind. Laugh, live, love and make a difference.

HN: Be the safe havens for your families. Respect fellow men, women and children. Treat each other with dignity.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

TDH: The NPO sounds great, can you share more information on that?