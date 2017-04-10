Outeniqua Family Market manager passes away

Nicky in earlier days.

GEORGE NEWS - Nicky Buhr (41), the manager of the Outeniqua Family Market and single mother of two young children, passed away on Sunday 30 April after a long battle against cancer.

Buhr was manager of the market from November 2012 until 28 February this year. According to the market owner, Deon Mocke, she was a huge driving force behind its success. It had grown into a gathering place where a total of 160 000 cars were counted last year with about 500 000 people visiting.

It was during her term as market manager that Mocke received the George Business Chamber Entrepreneur of the Year and Businessman of the Year awards.

Buhr matriculated from the National School of the Arts in 1993 before going on to complete her honours degree in Dramatic Arts at Wits University. She furthered her education with a postgraduate diploma in Higher Education.

During her working career, she was personal assistant to Mannie Manim, co-founder of the Market Theatre and current director of the Baxter Theatre. Her career included television, radio and corporate producing, and she worked her way from production assistant to producer. She had stints with Foghound Studios and Mindpool Productions, among others. Before joining the Outeniqua Family Market, she was assistant manager at the Rosebank Rooftop and Hillfox Markets in Johannesburg.

Buhr leaves behind her two children, Declan and Izzy, her parents, Yvonne and Michael Fry from Botswana, and three sisters, Mandy, Sandra and Tracey.

No funeral arrangements had yet been made.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

