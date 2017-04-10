Miss SA visits Outeniqua High School

Monique Best (left) Miss Junior Teen SA 2017 met Miss SA 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters for the first time.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEOS - When Miss SA 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters visited her alma mater, Outeniqua High school on Friday 3 March, she made a promise to revisit the school should she be crowned Miss SA.

“I will come back to thank you for supporting me and for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of becoming Miss SA.”

Today Demi-Leigh returned to Outeniqua High school to say thank you to one and all.

During her visit, she gave an inspiring message to the learners.

Watch two videos below of Demi's visit to Outeniqua High School earlier today:

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at Outeniqua High school assembly this morning.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

VIDEOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ & WESSEL VAN HEERDEN

