Fuel price goes up at midnight

Remember to fill up your tank before the fuel price increase at midnight tonight.

The Automobile Association (AA)’s Layton Beard says: “Petrol is expected to go up around 49 cents a litre at midnight tonight, diesel by between 30 and 35 cents and illuminating paraffin also 35 cents a litre.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Motorists have until midnight tonight to fill up their tanks before a significant petrol price increase kicks in.The hike has been attributed to a weakening rand following President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle and the subsequent credit rating downgrades to junk status.