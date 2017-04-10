Motorcyclist injured in accident

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Motorcyclist Gustav Kitching (18) of George, is in the George Mediclinic following a collision in Nelson Mandela Boulevard this morning.

An eye-witness said the accident took place just before 08:00: “A woman driving an Audi station wagon stopped in the parking area in front of Kingsley Private school in Nelson Mandela Boulevard to drop her child at school. As she tried to join the traffic in the direction of York Street, a motorbike collided with her, hitting the car's front right fender.

"The motorcyclist was travelling in the same direction."

Ross Kitching, Gustav’s father, said he is still waiting for the x-ray results, but it seems as if his one foot and some ribs are broken. “He has pain in his pelvis and bad lacerations to his legs.”

More information to follow as it becomes available.

