Colour Run in Wilderness

WILDERNESS NEWS - Walk it. Run it. Dance it. The Summer Music Colour Run is coming to Wilderness on Saturday 6 May.

Three colour stations and two music stations, featuring summer vibes and rock 'n roll, will be placed along a 5km route, ending in a DJ festival of blended colour and tunes.

Starting at 15:00, the run will follow a 5km route outlining the beautiful town of Wilderness.

3. Entry into the Travelstart 'win a trip to Paris' competition to the value of R30 000.

Travelstart will be giving away a fully paid trip to The Color Run in Paris for two. All you need to do is take a selfie or photo during the event, hashtag "Travelstart take me to Paris" and tag S ummer Run ZA's Facebook page . Travelstart is a proud sponsor of The Summer Run.

Music, colour, activities and lots of food and wine - it's all on the programme for the second Wilderness Festival. The festival, which has broadened its focus after the success of the first Wilderness Cheese and Wine Festival held last year, plans to bring the village to life with an even wider array of activities and attractions at the Wilderness Hotel from 5 to 7 May.

There will be music aplenty with well-known South African icons, Anton Goosen on Friday 5 May, and André Schwartz bringing proceedings to a close on Sunday 7 May. In between these two highlights, around 30 hours of music will be provided on two stages by local artists who have built a name in the area with regard to its music.

Algoa FM will be giving a three-hour live broadcast with Wayne Hart's Algoa FM Top 30 to keep the vibe going.

They say music is the food of love, but when sound and colour aren't quite enough to satisfy earthly appetites, food and beverage stalls of all types will be ready to play tunes on taste buds. Wine will still be a major force, with several wine cellars confirmed as exhibitors, but other tipples include gin, witblits, beer and mampoer. On the food front, the range of offerings still include cheese, but extends ranging across the spectrum from picnics to spit braai, as well as vegetarian delights.

Friday - 14:00 to 22:00; Saturday - 09:00 to 22:00; and Sunday - 10:00 to 16:00. Tickets are available online at http://www.summerrun.co.za/ or at the entrance.

The Music Color Run requires a separate ticket.

Don't miss out on this exclusive event coming to you this May.

1. Entry into the Wilderness Festival to the value of R100;2. A Takealot voucher to the value of R150;3. Runners gear including tour T-shirt, entry number, finish festival, temporary tattoos, a refreshment drink;