Illegal connections cause power failures

Ward 9 Councillor Sivuyile Dlikilili complains about constant power ouages in Zone 7 Thembalethu. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - Residents of Zone 7 in Thembalethu are tired of power failures in the area, saying the municipality is dragging its feet.

According to Ward 9 Councillor Sivuyile Dlikilili, the problem has been going on for years.

The George Municipality has acknowledged that six electric faults have been reported between 5 and 22 April.

Debra Sauer, assistant municipal communications officer, said the reported power cuts can be attributed to overloading, equipment failure, burned connections, burning of a bundle box or low voltage. Sauer said overloading and burning of equipment are mainly caused by illegal connections.

"Our 24-hour standby staff are dispatched to attend to the faults when they are reported," she assured. The municipality has an on-going programme whereby they electrify the informal areas as funds are made available on the budget to address the illegal connections.

The entire bulk supply to Thembalethu is also being upgraded. A 66kV power line has been laid to the site of a planned new 66kV substation in Thembalethu. The first phase of the substation is planned for the 2017/18 financial year.

"The upgrading of the bulk supply and on-going electrification of informal and formalised areas will contribute to a more reliable electricity supply in Thembalethu," said Sauer.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

