George gets 5th clean audit in a row

Municipal Manager Trevor Botha (right) was honoured to receive the official 2015/16 clean audit certificate and award at the annual Audit Excellence Awards held in Cape Town on Monday 10 April. This is the fifth consecutive year he brings home a clean audit. From left are: Chief Financial Officer Keith Jordaan, Portfolio Councillor for Finance Stag Cronje, Mayor Melvin Naik and Botha.

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality has achieved a fifth consecutive clean audit. George Mayor Melvin Naik extended his congratulations to the municipal staff.

"This achievement provides the cornerstone from which the Council of George will continue to work towards the development of a sustainable city, a capable city and a city that delivers for its people," he said.

Keith Jordaan, Chief Financial Officer for George Municipality, expressed his delight with the audit result. "An unqualified audit is no longer only dependent on the financial department alone, but rests on the shoulders of the entire administration of a municipality.

The auditing responsibility of the Office of the Auditor General is no longer only on the fair presentation of the financial statements. It now also includes the auditing of this council's human resource management, its performance management system and also our legal compliance to laws and regulations."

Portfolio Councillor for Finance Stag Cronje said proper internal controls are vital.

"This performance shows that George Municipality has succeeded in practising, incorporating and institutionalizing the principles and procedures to maintain our fiscal discipline and stability. It has become a part of our daily operations and procedures and we now have to maintain this level and ensure we stay on track."

Municipal Manager Trevor Botha highlighted the commitment of the staff to deliver services of a high quality, as well as their dedication towards good governance and compliance with legislation. "George Municipality is proud of our achievement and thank all of our personnel who work tirelessly to ensure that the city functions well."

