Translate to: 

George gets 5th clean audit in a row

George gets 5th clean audit in a row
Municipal Manager Trevor Botha (right) was honoured to receive the official 2015/16 clean audit certificate and award at the annual Audit Excellence Awards held in Cape Town on Monday 10 April. This is the fifth consecutive year he brings home a clean audit. From left are: Chief Financial Officer Keith Jordaan, Portfolio Councillor for Finance Stag Cronje, Mayor Melvin Naik and Botha.
GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality has achieved a fifth consecutive clean audit. George Mayor Melvin Naik extended his congratulations to the municipal staff.
 
"This achievement provides the cornerstone from which the Council of George will continue to work towards the development of a sustainable city, a capable city and a city that delivers for its people," he said.
 
Keith Jordaan, Chief Financial Officer for George Municipality, expressed his delight with the audit result. "An unqualified audit is no longer only dependent on the financial department alone, but rests on the shoulders of the entire administration of a municipality.
 
The auditing responsibility of the Office of the Auditor General is no longer only on the fair presentation of the financial statements. It now also includes the auditing of this council's human resource management, its performance management system and also our legal compliance to laws and regulations."
 
Portfolio Councillor for Finance Stag Cronje said proper internal controls are vital.
 
"This performance shows that George Municipality has succeeded in practising, incorporating and institutionalizing the principles and procedures to maintain our fiscal discipline and stability. It has become a part of our daily operations and procedures and we now have to maintain this level and ensure we stay on track."
 
Municipal Manager Trevor Botha highlighted the commitment of the staff to deliver services of a high quality, as well as their dedication towards good governance and compliance with legislation. "George Municipality is proud of our achievement and thank all of our personnel who work tirelessly to ensure that the city functions well."
 
 
Municipal Manager Trevor Botha (right) was honoured to receive the official 2015/16 clean audit certificate and award at the annual Audit Excellence Awards held in Cape Town on Monday 10 April. This is the fifth consecutive year he brings home a clean audit. From left are: Chief Financial Officer Keith Jordaan, Portfolio Councillor for Finance Stag Cronje, Mayor Melvin Naik and Botha.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
11:03 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 67%
Animal videos
George Herald 0%
News videos
George Herald 33%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Pez15
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
Ertjies54
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up