SAA cabin strike: George flights not affected

The entrance to George Airport.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The strike by cabin crew of South African Airways that started today is not affecting any flights to and from George Airport as SAA does not service George.

Flights of SAA's partner airlines, SA Express, Airlink, and Mango are not affected, according to their office personnel at George Airport.

Members of the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are striking over meal allowances that have not been increased in six years.

