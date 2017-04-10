Update: Elderly woman assaulted

Ria Kruger was transferred from the intensive care unit to a general ward on Sunday. Her sister, Marleen Potgieter is seen assisting her.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Ria Kruger, the victim of a brutal assault outside a friend's home last week, is still recovering in Mediclinic George.

Kruger (75) was attacked on the morning of 18 April after knocking on the front door of her friends' home. The thug was on the other side of the house, presumably trying to break in through a sliding door. When he became aware of her presence, he went around the house and called her, pretending the owners were at the clothes line in the back yard.

As soon as Kruger was out of sight from the street, he attacked her so severely that she lost consciousness. He made off with her handbag and necklace. She was left for dead.

She underwent surgery the following day to relieve pressure on her brain caused by excessive bleeding.

According to her sister, Marleen Potgieter, Kruger was transferred from the intensive care unit to a general ward on Sunday.

"A follow-up scan showed no more bleeding on the brain, but she suffers from extreme headaches and is nauseous. Doctors are also struggling to get her blood pressure under control, which is very high. My sister will not be going home soon."

