Licensing department extends service hours

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The George Municipal Licensing Department will now open its doors on every second Saturday, to accommodate clients who need to renew their motor vehicle licenses.

The extended service hours are specifically for car licenses that expires annually, for which vehicle owners get a 21 days grace period to make a payment. No other services will be offered on these specific dates.

The Saturday dates have been scheduled with the public's needs taken into consideration, at month-end and before the expiry of the 21 day grace period.

6 and 20 May; 3 and 24 June; 1 and 22 July; 5 and 19 August; 2 and 16 September; 7 and 21 October; 4 and 18 November; and 2 December.

Driving licence testing centre in Mission Street, Pacaltsdorp: 08:00 - 15:00. All members of the public present in the building before 15:00 will be able to complete their transactions.

Motor vehicle registration offices, next to the George Train Station in Hibernia Street: 8:00 - 15:30. (On Wednesdays the opening time is 8:30 for compulsory internal training of e-Natis transactions). Both offices operate during lunch hour. Please contact 044 801 9310 for further information.

Because of the many different scenarios associated with registering and re-reregistering vehicle owners are urged to contact the licensing department on 044 801 9310.

The licencing department in Hibernia street will be open on the following Saturdays between 07:30 - 13:00: