Show your support for brave kids

Don your slippers on 12 May in solidarity with children struggling with life-threatening illnesses.

NATIONAL NEWS - On 12 May, the Reach For A Dream (RFAD) Foundation will host its 7th annual Slipper Day, and they are calling on the public to get behind this nationwide fundraising event.

For the past 28 years, the RFAD foundation has harnessed the incredible power of dreams to bring hope and joy to children coping with life-threatening illnesses.

These children between the ages of 3 and 18 years have used their dreams to fight life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and leukaemia, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, renal failure and various blood disorders.

These young children are under unimaginable pressure to deal with terrifying medical issues, and are in desperate need of encouragement and support.

At RFAD the goal is to inspire hope and to offer children the opportunity to regain their childhood.

Slipper Day was born seven years ago out of the desire to encourage people to walk a day in the shoes of these children to attempt to understand, even if for only a day, the struggle associated with illnesses.

Reach for a Dream urges you to buy Slipper Day wristbands for only R10, and to wear your slippers all day on Friday 12 May with pride.

Wristbands will be available at all Pick n Pay stores and Wimpy restaurants from 3 April. Participation also entitles you to claim a free Wimpy coffee on the day.

This year, RFAD teamed up with DJ Fresh, Carrol Boyes, Roxy Burger, Lira and Gert-Johan Coetzee to design unique "strength, hope and courage" wristbands, which will entitle the wearer to don slippers to work or school on