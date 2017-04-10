Georgians support first big walk for autism

Participants in the Big Walk for Autism are encouraged to create fun, inspiring posters, to dress in blue and enjoy.

GEORGE NEWS - With less than a week to go before the first Big Walk for Autism Awareness takes place at the Garden Route Botanical Garden, the organisers are delighted with the tremendous support they receive from the George community.

The NPO Binah will be hosting a walk on Sunday 30 April at 17:00 at the garden for the whole family to raise awareness for families who live with autism. Participants are encouraged to create fun, inspiring posters, to dress in blue and to come ready to enjoy.

April is National Autism Awareness Month and with this walk Binah would like to make the public aware that when a child is diagnosed with autism it affects the whole family. The child's family has to adjust to his/her challenges and most often the siblings find this difficult to deal with. Autism families need the support of their community and the understanding of the public.

The NPO Binah (Understanding) creates awareness for children with special needs in order for society to better understand and accept them.

The early birds are welcome to register at Dis-Chem Garden Route Mall; Property Professionals; Getafix Coffee Shop at the Botanical Gardens or online at www.pay.onlines.co.za . There are 50 Balance Power arm bands to give away and every 5th entry will receive one! The walk starts at 17:00 on Sunday 30 April at the Garden Route Botanical Gardens.

Pre-registration starts at 16:00. The first 100 participants will each receive a flashlight to "light up autism". This 'night walk" is a first for George and fun memories will be captured at the selfie hub. Come dressed for the occasion and strike your best pose! The entrance fee is R50pp, and R20 for children under 12. Everyone who finishes will receive a medal.

For more information regarding the Big Walk for Autism contact Mariza van Deventer on 083 270 6382 or email binahnpo@gmail.com

For the latest news please visit the Facebook pages of Binah and Legacy Centre

