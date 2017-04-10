Translate to: 

Georgians support first big walk for autism

Georgians support first big walk for autism
Participants in the Big Walk for Autism are encouraged to create fun, inspiring posters, to dress in blue and enjoy.
GEORGE NEWS - With less than a week to go before the first Big Walk for Autism Awareness takes place at the Garden Route Botanical Garden, the organisers are delighted with the tremendous support they receive from the George community.
 
The NPO Binah will be hosting a walk on Sunday 30 April at 17:00 at the garden for the whole family to raise awareness for families who live with autism. Participants are encouraged to create fun, inspiring posters, to dress in blue and to come ready to enjoy.
 
April is National Autism Awareness Month and with this walk Binah would like to make the public aware that when a child is diagnosed with autism it affects the whole family. The child's family has to adjust to his/her challenges and most often the siblings find this difficult to deal with. Autism families need the support of their community and the understanding of the public.
 
The NPO Binah (Understanding) creates awareness for children with special needs in order for society to better understand and accept them.
 
The early birds are welcome to register at Dis-Chem Garden Route Mall; Property Professionals; Getafix Coffee Shop at the Botanical Gardens or online at www.pay.onlines.co.za. There are 50 Balance Power arm bands to give away and every 5th entry will receive one! The walk starts at 17:00 on Sunday 30 April at the Garden Route Botanical Gardens.
 
Pre-registration starts at 16:00. The first 100 participants will each receive a flashlight to "light up autism". This 'night walk" is a first for George and fun memories will be captured at the selfie hub. Come dressed for the occasion and strike your best pose! The entrance fee is R50pp, and R20 for children under 12. Everyone who finishes will receive a medal.
 
For more information regarding the Big Walk for Autism contact Mariza van Deventer on 083 270 6382 or email binahnpo@gmail.com.
 
For the latest news please visit the Facebook pages of Binah and Legacy Centre.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 67%
Animal videos
George Herald 14%
News videos
George Herald 8%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
CCSunrise
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 45.
Phil101pvt
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 57 and 67.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up