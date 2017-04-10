SPCA needs volunteers

The Garden Route SPCA is always looking for volunteers.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Greek philosopher Aristotle once said that the essence of life is "To serve others and do good". If recent research is any indication, it may also lead to happiness and good health.

In a survey of 3,351 adults in the USA researchers found that the majority of participants reported feeling mentally and physically healthier after a volunteer experience:

76% stated they felt healthier

94% said that their mood was improved

78% said that they felt less stressed

96% reported that volunteering enriched their sense of purpose in life

25% reported that their volunteer work had helped them manage a chronic illness by being busy with others and having their minds taken off their own problems.

Volunteers have better scores on recognised tests of emotional well-being including personal independence, capacity for rich interpersonal relationships and overall satisfaction with life. They also have improved self-esteem.

Studies by Harvard Medical School have shown that volunteering does help people feel more socially connected, thus warding off loneliness and depression. Their evidence suggests that volunteers over 50 years have better health, including lower blood pressure and a longer lifespan. They are likely to live more healthily, eating a healthy diet and doing regular exercise.

One vital key for deriving benefits from volunteering is to do it for the right reasons. A 2012 study found that volunteers usually lived longer, but only if their intentions were truly altruistic.

In other words, they had to be volunteering to help others and not to make themselves feel better.

The Garden Route SPCA is always looking for volunteers to assist in their shops, at events and much more. Offer your help and feel better. Call 044 878 1990 for more information.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'