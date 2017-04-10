Translate to: 

SPCA needs volunteers

SPCA needs volunteers
The Garden Route SPCA is always looking for volunteers.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Greek philosopher Aristotle once said that the essence of life is "To serve others and do good". If recent research is any indication, it may also lead to happiness and good health.
 
In a survey of 3,351 adults in the USA researchers found that the majority of participants reported feeling mentally and physically healthier after a volunteer experience:
  • 76% stated they felt healthier
  • 94% said that their mood was improved
  • 78% said that they felt less stressed
  • 96% reported that volunteering enriched their sense of purpose in life
  • 25% reported that their volunteer work had helped them manage a chronic illness by being busy with others and having their minds taken off their own problems.
Volunteers have better scores on recognised tests of emotional well-being including personal independence, capacity for rich interpersonal relationships and overall satisfaction with life. They also have improved self-esteem.
 
Studies by Harvard Medical School have shown that volunteering does help people feel more socially connected, thus warding off loneliness and depression. Their evidence suggests that volunteers over 50 years have better health, including lower blood pressure and a longer lifespan. They are likely to live more healthily, eating a healthy diet and doing regular exercise.
 
One vital key for deriving benefits from volunteering is to do it for the right reasons. A 2012 study found that volunteers usually lived longer, but only if their intentions were truly altruistic.
 
In other words, they had to be volunteering to help others and not to make themselves feel better.
 
The Garden Route SPCA is always looking for volunteers to assist in their shops, at events and much more. Offer your help and feel better. Call 044 878 1990 for more information.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
08:10 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 0%
Animal videos
George Herald 0%
News videos
George Herald 0%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
CCSunrise
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 45.
Thor1969
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up