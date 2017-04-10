GO GEORGE schedules on public holidays

A GO GEORGE bus.

GEORGE NEWS - With two public holidays coming up, passengers need to take note of the bus schedules that will be followed on 27 April and 1 May.

On both these days, Freedom Day (27 April) and Workers’ Day (1 May), the Saturday schedule will be followed on all routes.

For any enquiries, please phone the GO GEORGE Call Centre on 0800 044 044, or visit the GO GEORGE Facebook , or the web page where all routes, maps and schedules can be viewed and downloaded.

