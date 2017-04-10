Translate to: 

Hoë profiel bedrogsaak wéér uitgestel

Generiese foto.
GEORGE NUUSFLITS & VIDEO - 'n Hoë profiel hofsaak wat na verwagting vandag ‘n einde sou nader wanneer uitspraak gelewer sou word, is vandag in die Thembalethu-streekhof R uitgestel na 18 Julie.

Die saak van 'n Mosselbaai-egpaar, Graeme en Caroline Minne wat aangekla word van R280 miljoen bedrog, is reeds die afgelope ses jaar op die hofrol.

Die egpaar word daarvan aangekla dat hulle die groot bedrag geld van 923 beleggers in en om Mosselbaai gesteel het.

Beleggers van so ver as Kempton Park het ook geld in die skema verloor. Mense het geld in 'n tipe piramiedskema belê met die veronderstelling dat dit op die internasionale mark verhandel sou word. Die beweerde bedrog het tussen 2002 en 2009 gebeur. Maandag sal beleggers begin om teen die Minne egpaar te getuig.

Die saak is uitgestel na 18 Julie in die Thembalethu-streekhof vir uitspraak omdat die landdros twee weke benodig om deur die verskeie getuies se weergawes te gaan voordat die uitspraak opgestel word.
 
Kyk na 'n video hieronder waar oudprokureur, Nicholas Vlok, waarsku teen piramiedeskemas:
 
 
Klik hier vir vorige artikels:

Meer inligting volg soos dit bekend word.

12:08 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 April 2017
