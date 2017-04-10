Translate to: 

Socks for children in need

Socks for children in need
Yolandi Claassens, her mom Wilma Claassens, Roelien Jacobs and young Meandri Jacobs with the pile of 721 socks which Yolandi has collected. Her goal is 1 000 socks by 8 May.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - It can be difficult to give to the poor in the current economic climate, but a Mossel Bay woman has a project which allows people to donate and feel they are doing something for others without having to break the bank.
 
All you need to do is donate one or more pairs of school socks. The smallest size school socks cost R9,99 at Pep stores.
 
Dana Bay resident Yolandi Claassens started her project five years ago. Each year, to mark her birthday and to show her gratitude to the Lord for his blessings, she has collected items and encouraged people to add to her collection for Môreson Child and Youth Care Centre in George.
 
Yolandi explains: "In 2012 I collected nearly 450 pairs of socks. My goal had been 100, but I was dared to aim higher and I took up the challenge to collect more. Now, this year I have 721 pairs of socks."
 
She says: "It's not about me. It's about the Lord. I am just the instrument."
 
Regarding her decision to make the project affordable for people to support, she recalls the Bible story about the woman who only had a few coins to contribute at the temple.
 
Yolandi has not always collected socks. Since she started supporting Môreson she has donated toiletries, writing materials and underwear for the children. Support Yolandi in her project and make her 30th birthday dream come true this year - to collect 1 000 pairs of socks for children in need. The deadline is 8 May - Yolandi's birthday.
 
She is extremely grateful for and humbled by every donation she receives. She also provides a fun day for the Môreson children as part of the sock handover. If you don't have time to buy socks, you can donate cash, you can contribute cooldrink and eats towards the children's fun day or you can pray, Yolandi says.
 
Contact her on 083 978 3913 or via Facebook.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: LINDA SPARGE, MOSSEL BAY ADVERTISER SUB EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
10:19 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 41%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 59%
Men
Women
Search
Ohnikki
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 45.
Oppies
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up