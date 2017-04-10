Yolandi Claassens, her mom Wilma Claassens, Roelien Jacobs and young Meandri Jacobs with the pile of 721 socks which Yolandi has collected. Her goal is 1 000 socks by 8 May.

All you need to do is donate one or more pairs of school socks. The smallest size school socks cost R9,99 at Pep stores.

Dana Bay resident Yolandi Claassens started her project five years ago. Each year, to mark her birthday and to show her gratitude to the Lord for his blessings, she has collected items and encouraged people to add to her collection for Môreson Child and Youth Care Centre in George.

Yolandi explains: "In 2012 I collected nearly 450 pairs of socks. My goal had been 100, but I was dared to aim higher and I took up the challenge to collect more. Now, this year I have 721 pairs of socks."

She says: "It's not about me. It's about the Lord. I am just the instrument."

Regarding her decision to make the project affordable for people to support, she recalls the Bible story about the woman who only had a few coins to contribute at the temple.

Yolandi has not always collected socks. Since she started supporting Môreson she has donated toiletries, writing materials and underwear for the children. Support Yolandi in her project and make her 30th birthday dream come true this year - to collect 1 000 pairs of socks for children in need. The deadline is 8 May - Yolandi's birthday.

She is extremely grateful for and humbled by every donation she receives. She also provides a fun day for the Môreson children as part of the sock handover. If you don't have time to buy socks, you can donate cash, you can contribute cooldrink and eats towards the children's fun day or you can pray, Yolandi says.

Contact her on 083 978 3913 or via Facebook

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - It can be difficult to give to the poor in the current economic climate, but a Mossel Bay woman has a project which allows people to donate and feel they are doing something for others without having to break the bank.