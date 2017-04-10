Translate to: 

Doughnut hit and run caught in the act

Fabian Nortjie
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - A video clip showing a pedestrian being knocked down by a red Nissan Skyline performing doughnuts in a narrow street in George, is being analysed by the police.
 
The footage of a white BMW and the Skyline racing up and down in the suburb, New Dawn Park (NDP), while performing doughnuts on 8 April was filmed by a spectator.
 
To the sound of revving engines and screeching tyres, the clip shows the cars doing 360 degree turns and the Skyline knocking down a pedestrian walking down the middle of the road. Eyewitnesses can be heard and seen laughing, as the victim, Fabian Nortje, somersaults through the air before hitting the tarmac. The driver of the Skyline stops, gets out and takes a look at Nortje lying in the road.
 
Nortje told the George Herald that he was having a drink with a mate on Saturday 8 April when he decided to go and visit another friend. He started his trek at about noon, when out of the blue he was hit by the back of the Skyline. “I think I lay in the road for an hour or two, but I really don’t know. I can’t remember much. It is a blank, but I remember waking up in hospital with an almighty pain in my head and a very sore foot.”
 
After two days he was discharged, but still complains of pain in his legs. “I haven’t been back to hospital, but got pain pills from the clinic. Yesterday (Thursday 20 April) the stitches were removed from my head, now I must just wait for my legs to heal.”
 
Nortje says he doesn’t know the drivers of the two cars, but believes they also stay in NDP. “I was told by onlookers that the car drove off after hitting me, but that the driver returned to the scene where the police arrested him. I have laid charges at the police station.”
 
The police confirmed that two men, aged 39 and 40, were apprehended and have appeared in the George magistrate court on Monday 10 April. The case has temporarily been removed from the role while the police analyse the video footage and collect statements from eye-witnesses.
 
A resident who stays in the street says they are sick and tired of road races and guys with souped up cars showing off. “This happens all the time. Often we must run for our lives. This is not the first time somebody has been hit, but it is the first time it is on video. At least now we have the evidence. I hope this madness will stop.”
 
Watch the moment Nortje is run down below.
 
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
VIDEO: MYRON RABINOWITZ & WESSEL VAN HEERDEN
 
09:03 (GMT+2), Sat, 22 April 2017
