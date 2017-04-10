Translate to: 

Burning buses: Key suspect behind bars

A GO GEORGE bus burns fiercely after being torched on 19 August 2015.PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO
GEORGE NEWS - The police have finally arrested a key suspect who is linked to the actual burning of the buses during the anti-GO GEORGE protest on 19 August 2015.
 
The case has repeatedly been postponed over a period of almost two years. In March, State Prosecutor Herman Steyn said that the postponement was due to pending investigations and that they were looking for a key suspect who is linked to the actual burning of the buses. He said that this individual could be seen on CCTV footage, "pouring something on the bus and setting it alight".
 
Explaining that the court case could not proceed before this person had been found, he added, "He is in hiding and reports tell us that he is travelling from one city to the next, making it difficult for us to catch him."
 
On Thursday Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Asanda Komzi (35), the key suspect, was arrested on 11 April at Thokoza Township in the East Rand, Gauteng following a thorough investigation and following up on information received about his whereabouts.
 
Intelligence also contributed to this breakthrough.
 
"I can confirm that another suspect was arrested by the detective task team in connection with the said incident. He was brought before the George Magistrates' Court on charges of Public Violence and Malicious Damage to property on 18 April and the case was remanded to 28 April for the accused to obtain legal representation," said Pojie.
 
The 15 remaining suspects will appear at George Magistrate's Court on Friday 30 June and Komzi will be added to the trial as the 16th suspect.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 April 2017
