Translate to: 

Voëlklip search has happy ending

Voëlklip search has happy ending
View of Herold's Bay from Voëlklip
GEORGE NEWS - A search and rescue operation at the notorious Voëlklip lookout point at Herolds Bay was called off yesterday evening when it came to light that a frantically barking staffie’s owners were safe and sound at home.
 
ER24 and Metro Rescue were summoned to Voëlklip, the scene of numerous accidents in the past, after receiving an emergency call from a resident saying a dog was barking madly at the edge of the cliff, running back and forth.
 
The resident assumed the dog was looking for its owner, so he clambered down the rock face and thought he heard human sounds amongst the breakers near a hidden cove just above sea level. He climbed back up and phoned the rescue service for help.
 
ER24 paramedic Jacques Lourens said they had been searching the area with flashlights for over an hour when a member of the public came forward who knew the dog’s owners.
 
"He went to the house and returned saying that the owners were fine. The owner told him that their staffie did sometimes go a little ‘bananas’. He apologised."
 
The search and rescue was called off at 20:00.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:45 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 31%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 69%
Men
Women
Search
Hammer107
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
Yourhighness83
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up